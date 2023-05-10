Emmy-nominated actress Jacklyn Zeman, best known for her role as Barbara “Bobbie” Spencer on the ABC daytime soap opera, “General Hospital” has died. She was 70 years old.

Frank Valentini, “General Hospital” executive producer, took to Twitter to formally announce the news of Zeman’s passing.

“On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman,” Valentini wrote. “Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work.”

Zeman began her acting career in 1976 when she played Bobbi in the mystery crime drama series “The Edge of the Night.” She joined “General Hospital” a year later in 1977 and remained on the show for nearly 50 years, appearing in more than 800 episodes.

“Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew,” Valentini added. “We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.”

Zeman also appeared in several other TV films and series including “The Bay,” “Misguided,” and “Montana Crossroads.” She was a five-time Emmy award nominee for her roles as Sofia Madison in “The Bay” and Bobbi Spencer in “General Hospital.”

“Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the ‘General Hospital’ and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago,” the “General Hospital” production tweeted. “She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit.”

Fans took to twitter to express their condolences and remember her legacy.

“I am completely shocked and saddened by this devastating news,” one user wrote. “I have been watching GH (General Hospital) for the last 45 years. Jackie Zeman was such a great actress and person. I really cannot believe this news. I send my prayers to her family, friends and fans.”

“I grew up watching GH, Bobbie Spencer, has been a part of my life since I was 12,” another user added. “Marriage, birth of my children, the death of a child, domestic violence, divorce, passing the CA Bar, happiness & heartache. You will be greatly missed. RIP beautiful.”

Zeman leaves behind two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey.

The cause of her death is unknown at this time.