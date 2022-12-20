Sonya Eddy of “General Hospital” fame has died at 55.

Her close friend, actress Octavia Spencer, made the devastating announcement via Instagram.

“My friend Sonya Eddy passed away last night,” Spencer wrote in her post alongside a photo of Eddy. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of ‘General Hospital’ fans will miss her.”

Many celebrities left their condolences in the actress’ comments.

“Sonya was (the) best.. in an industry that often overlooks us, she made her mark… Rest well Sis,” commented comedian Loni Love.

Eddy’s producing partner and close friend, Tyler Ford, told TMZ that the actress had scheduled surgery on Dec. 9, but it wasn’t an emergency.

Ford said she was released from the hospital on Dec. 11, but started to feel sick again, and went back to the hospital four days later. That’s when doctors reportedly discovered a serious infection had developed.

Ford said the infection was “uncontainable,” and doctors told him Monday morning that Eddy had been placed on life support. She died Monday night, according to TMZ.

So far, there’s been no official cause of death released about the actress.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Eddy.

“The official announcement makes it real. @TheRealSonyaEd was my friend & I am heartbroken by this news,” she tweeted. “Nothing lately feels real. Nothing.”

Frank Valentini, the executive producer of “General Hospital,” issued a statement to Variety about Eddy’s passing.

“I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her not only as an actress but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed,” the statement read.

The actress joined the show in 2006 as the nurse Epiphany Johnson. She starred in about 543 episodes, with the recent one airing in October 2022.

Eddy was a licensed vocational nurse.

Born in Concord, California, she majored in theatre and dance at the University of California, Davis.

Prior to being in “General Hospital” she also starred in sitcoms like “Married… with Children,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “Murphy Brown,” “Seinfeld,” and “Home Improvement.”