George Clooney is at the helm of the new film “Boys in the Boat,” which tells the story of the rowing team at the University of Washington during the Great Depression.

The team is thrust into the spotlight as they compete for gold during the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

Clooney is in the director’s chair for the project, but that doesn’t mean he’s giving up life in front of the camera.

George Clooney and Joel Edgerton talked to Sam Rubin about “Boys in the Boat,” which hits theaters on Christmas Day. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 18, 2023.

“I’m actually acting more now,” he told KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “I’m going to do a movie with Noah Baumbach. I just finished the Jon Watts film with pretty boy Brad Pitt.”

“You meant you’re just stepping further away from the lens,” actor Joel Edgerton joked.

“I’d like something a little softer on that lens,” Clooney quipped.

As a father of twins, he isn’t quite sure if he’ll be able to direct anytime soon.

“It takes so much time, and I have 6-year-old twins,” he said.

The “Oceans 11” star and Edgerton are both fathers to twins.

“You’re strapped up. Look, it’s tricky,” Clooney said of having twins with wife Amal. “My kids speak fluent Italian and fluent French. You don’t know who doesn’t speak any of that? Me.”

“Boys in the Boat” hits theaters on Christmas Day.