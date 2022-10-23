The documentary film “George Michael: Portrait of an Artist” features interviews with people who knew the late singer best.

The films director, Simon Napier-Bell, spoke with KTLA Entertainment Anchor Doug Kolk about why he chose to get involved in the documentary, “I had seen several documentaries about George in the past, and they didn’t really go into detail about how his personal life affected his art and how the two interplayed with each other.”

“George Michael: Portrait of an Artist” has been purchased by the BBC and is scheduled to air in December of 2022. The film will then stream on Prime Video.

This segment first aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday October 23, 2022.