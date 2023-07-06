George Tickner, the co-founder of Journey and the band’s guitarist, has died.

Neal Schon, the rock band’s co-founding guitarist, made the announcement on Facebook.

“Journey Junkies, I have some very sad news. George Tickner, Journey’s original rhythm guitarist and songwriting contributor on their first three albums, has passed away. He was 76 years old.”

Schon then continued saying, “Godspeed, George… thank you for the music. We will be paying tribute to you on this page indefinitely. Our condolences to his family and friends, and to all past and present band members. So heartbreaking. I think we need to do a group hug, JJ’s.”

He was a member of the San Francisco psychedelic rock band Frumious Bandersnatch before joining Journey.

In February 1973, Tickner co-founded Journey with Ross Valory, Gregg Rolie and Schon in San Francisco.

However, Tickner left the band after they released their debut album to attend Stanford Medical School on a full scholarship.

Journey’s commercial success came between 1978 and 1987 when Steve Perry was the group’s lead vocalist. The band’s hits include “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Open Arms” and “Who’s Crying Now.”

Tickner reunited with the group in 2005 when Journey received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.