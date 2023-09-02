Thousands of two-legged fans gathered at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 25 to see Metallica perform live.

They were joined by one four-legged fan.

A German Shepherd named Storm snuck out of her home near the venue and made her way to the gig all by herself, the band said.

“After a full night of taking in the show with her Metallica family, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day,” Metallica said on social media. “She had a great time listening to her favorite songs ‘Barx Æterna,’ ‘Master of Puppies’ and ‘The Mailman That Never Comes.’”

The band advised fans to not bring their pets to their M72 World Tour but did acknowledge that Storm “sure did have her day.”

