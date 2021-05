“Get a Clue” game show host Rob Belushi joined the KTLA 5 Morning News to discuss how he got into the pizza business and Prime Pizza’s new West Los Angeles location.

There are several Prime Pizza locations, including on Fairfax Avenue and in Little Tokyo and Burbank. The new West L.A. location opens May 11. More information can be found at primepizza.la.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 27, 2021.