This weekend is full of sun, sports and entertainment in the Los Angeles area.

Prime Video’s FYC Fest

From Aug. 12 to 14 Prime Video is hosting FYC Fest in celebration of its 30 Emmy nominations. The free event will rotate from Sherman Oaks to Santa Monica and West Hollywood. Upon entry to FYC Fest, guests can enjoy a range of outdoor activations, themed to some of Prime Video’s most Emmy-nominated shows like “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” “Lucy and Desi,” and “The Boys Presents: Diabolical.” There will be food trucks with refreshments inspired by the shows. There are also plenty of photo ops and a live DJ. Sign up here.

2022 Natsumatsuri Family Festival

The annual summer celebration at the Japanese American National Museum returns and features free cultural performances, crafts and activities for families and kids of all ages. The free event also allows you free admission to all museum exhibits.

Custom Sneaker Class

Bring in a pair of shoes or buy a pair in class and learn how to customize your very own pair from Majorwavez Lab. Classes range for $120 and take place Aug. 11 and 12 at 1:00 p.m. and Aug. 13 at 11:00 a.m. Head here for more information.

Daddy Yankee

He’s not named the King of Reggaeton for nothing. Catch Daddy Yankee before he retires. He’s making the rounds of his final tour at the Kia Forum on Aug. 13. Head here for tickets.

ZOA Venice Beach Pop-Up

Ever wonder how Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is able to tackle those hardcore workouts? From his own energy drink, of course! Head to Venice Beach on Aug. 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for ZOA’s free pop-up beach activation where fans can sample the new Cherry Limeade Zero Sugar, test their balance in a surfboard challenge, take a photo with a life-size sand sculpture of the “Black Adam” star and win some swag. Find the pop-up right next to the Venice Beach Skate park.

Stretch & Sip Yoga

The newly renovated Hilton Los Angeles Culver City just launched a Stretch & Sip yoga class on property Aug. 13. Class is taught by SoulPlay Yoga on the Ballroom Terrace every Saturday at 9:00 a.m. and are free to attend. After getting in some poses, grab a complimentary mimosa or mocktail with a purchase of an entrée at the on-site restaurant, West & Co. 2-hour complimentary valet is available.

A Faery Hunt Adventure in Sherwood Forest

A Faery Hunt shows are special interactive, immersive performances designed for young audiences & their families that inspire imagination & fun. It’s been named Best Children’s Theater in Los Angeles. Catch show on Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m.. Get ticket information here.

Free Shakespeare in the Park

The Actors’ Gang brings back the long-anticipated Free Shakespeare in the Park for Families with a production of “As BOO Like It” in Culver City Media Park. It’s based on William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” and features all classic Halloween characters. This 45-minute production runs Aug. 13 and 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m..

Rams vs. Chargers

Football is back! The Rams and Chargers kick off the pre-season by facing off against each other at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m on Aug. 13. Click here for tickets.

Silverlake Jewish Summer Festival

The ultimate festival features food trucks, crafts, live bands and activities for kids. It takes place Aug. 14 at Sunset Triangle Plaza. For tickets and information, head here.

Golden Girls Brunch

Fans of Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia and will want to make sure and visit a new “Golden Girls” themed restaurant in Beverly Hills. The Golden Girls Kitchen is located at 369 N. Bedford Drive in Beverly Hills and tickets are on sale now. The restaurant is carefully crafted to feel like you stepped into Blanche’s home in Miami and the other Florida hotspots featured in the iconic show.

Paranormal Cirque II

Check out the horror-themed circus, Paranormal Cirque II. It bills itself as “a new show with breathtaking implications, always poised between fun and the most uninhibited fear that will transport you to a dark world inhabited by creatures with incredible circus art abilities” The show is R-Rated due to adult language and material that is not suitable for children. Head here for more.