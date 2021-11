Miss California USA Sabrina Lewis and Miss California Teen USA Cameron Doan talk to us about prepping for the upcoming Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants taking place in Oklahoma on Nov. 29 and Nov. 27 respectively.

For more information on the Miss California USA and Miss California Teen USA pageants or if you are interested in applying for next year, click here.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 5 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2021.