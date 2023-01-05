The Netflix hit “Ginny & Georgia” has returned for a second season.

Fans of the series have been anticipating the show’s return after the first season ended with a cliffhanger. Showrunner Debra J. Fisher revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin that this season will be just as exciting.

“We are going to be picking up two weeks [after] where we left off where Ginny had just found out her mother was a murderer and she and her brother, Austin, are living with Zion,” Fisher explained. “Ginny and Georgia have not spoken in two weeks. Georgia is dealing with the fallout of that and planning a wedding!”

Georgia is played by actress Brianne Howey, who recently tied the knot similar to her character.

“Art imitating life or maybe the other way around,” Howey gushed.

The “Dollface” actress nails her character’s Southern accent perfectly considering she hails from La Cañada Flintridge.

“It helped that this was Season 2, so it was much easier to step right into character, now I can’t think of the accent without her, they go hand-in-hand,” Howey explained. “She’s so performative, so she sort of leans into it.”

Being from the San Gabriel Valley, she assured Sam she tuned in to KTLA to watch the 134th Rose Parade. She was almost on the Rose Court when she was a teen.

While the new season dropped at midnight, both Howey and Fisher delivered some good news.

“Season 1 was re-trending before Season 2 even dropped,” Howey revealed. “So, it felt like a promising omen.”

“We’re No. 5 on Netflix!” Fisher continued.

Season 2 of “Ginny & Georgia” is streaming on Netflix now.