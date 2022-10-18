Many know and love Chris Colfer as Kurt Hummel from “Glee.”

Now, he’s a New York Times bestselling author for his book series “The Land of Stories,” which is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary.

As to the number of books he’s sold, Colfer revealed he and his team “just passed the 10 million mark” of books sold.

When the actor first embarked on his writing journey, he didn’t think anyone would be interested and did it more for himself.

“I just did it for my own mental health to just get the story out of my mind,” he explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “I’m thrilled it found such a huge audience.”

To celebrate a decade of success, Colfer released a special edition of “The Wishing Spell,” the first book in the series. This edition includes beautiful illustrations, a new letter from the author, a bookmark, and a new map.

With the books being such a huge success, Colfer would eventually like to see them portrayed on the big or small screen.

“That really comes from the desire that the readers have because the readers want to see this come to life.” he reasoned. “It has gotten very close a few times. Honestly, it probably would’ve happened already if I wasn’t so protective of it.”

While it’s been seven years since “Glee” has been off the air, Colfer recently made headlines for revealing he wouldn’t see his former castmate, Lea Michele, star in “Funny Girl” on Broadway.

“I think there is a lot about my time on ‘Glee’ that I would love to discuss in detail. Not just about the drama everyone knows about but also my time on the show and what it was like to be an out teenager in this industry, back then,” he explained. “I’ve had many opportunities to do it and I just feel like my books are doing so well and I’m making so many families happy right now. So, why go back and relive some painful memories?”

In the meantime, Colfer is focusing on his books and is hosting a book signing.

You can attend on Oct. 20 at Barnes & Noble at the Grove at 7 p.m.