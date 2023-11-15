It’s a simple but quite the interesting mistake that’s followed KTLA’s Glen Walker for some time now.

When you google his name you get the following information from Wikipedia, “a former American football punter who played two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.” That’s obviously not the correct description but still, people have sent our anchorman football cards for him to sign.

The former football player met our Glen for the first time in person live during the KTLA 5 News at 3. They both discussed the upcoming UCLA vs. USC rivalry game happening this Saturday and the current L.A. Rams team.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Nov. 15, 2023.