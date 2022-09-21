The thought of spending $4,913 per night for a hotel may seem absurd to many people (not to mention totally unaffordable). But that is exactly how much it costs to stay the night at the ultra-luxury Amangiri located in Southern Utah.

A list of the world’s most expensive hotels in the world was compiled, and Amangiri was named the fifth most expensive hotel in the world.

This is the entrance into the luxurious Amangiri:

(Amangiri)

Located in Canyon Point, just west of Lake Powell, Amangiri sits along a desert landscape of canyons, mesas, ridges, and gorges.

Some of the nearby attractions guests can explore while staying at this resort include:

Colorado Plateau – The Colorado Plateau has the highest concentration of national parks in America offering opportunities to explore the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, and Zion National Park, by air, car, and foot. The hotel has in-house and local guides that can develop custom itineraries to suit a guest’s interest.

For those looking for a more exhilarating activity, the Via Ferrata Challenge and Cave Peak Stairway – also known as the “iron road”- has 120 steps and is a unique installation raising 400 feet above the ground. Amangiri’s guests can take the stairs after completing the Cave Peak Via Ferrata which concludes with a panoramic view at the top.

Photos below are courtesy of Amangiri

Cultural experiences are also available, lending guests the opportunity to learn more about the ecology, geology, and human history of the area along with the rich traditions of neighboring Native American tribes.

Here’s a look at some of the rooms at the Amangiri:

Photos above are courtesy of Amangiri

The spa at this wellness resort spans over 25,000 square feet of the desert with expert therapists offering treatments shaped by the healing traditions of the Navajo.

Here are some wellness activities, the resort offers:

Hózhó healing – This includes several massages, beauty treatments, and restorative therapy inspired by the holistic wellbeing traditions of the Navajo. The concept of hózhó describes the state of being in tune with the self and in harmony with the world.

Aman Spa Reflection Pool

Aman Spa Step Pool

Aman Spa Navajo Sage Smudge stick

Amangiri Aman Spa Treatment Room 1

Amangiri Aman Spa Reception 1

exterior at night

Amangiri Fitness Centre 4



The photos above are courtesy of Amangiri

Here is a list of the 20 most expensive hotels in the world.

Note: The rates listed reflect the average nightly price for two people between July 1 to August 31, 2022.

1. North Island (Seychelles) $6,851

2. One & Only Gorilla’s Nest (Rwanda) $6,800

3. Como Laucala Island (Fiji) $6,440

4. Singita Grumeti Sasakwa Lodge (Tanzania) $5,800

5. Amangiri (United States) $4,913

6. Singita Lebombo Lodge (South Africa) $4,688

7. Belmond Eagle Island Lodge (Botswana) $4,550

8. Kudadoo Maldives Private Island (Maldives) $4,473

9. Singita Boulders Lodge (South Africa) $4,456

10. Singita Ebony Lodge (South Africa) $4,456

11. Deplar Farm (Iceland) $4,155

12. Belmond Khwai River Lodge (Botswana) $4,050

13. Belmond Savute Elephant Lodge (Botswana) $4,050

14. Brush Creek Ranch (United States) $3,957

15. Amanzoe (Greece) $3,950

16. The Ranch at Rock Creek (United States) $3,936

17. The Brando (French Polynesia) $3,909

18. One Nature Nyaruswiga Serengeti (Tanzania) $3,600

19. The St. Regis Maldives $3,535

20. Amanyara (Turks & Caicos) $3,467