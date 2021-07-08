Gold medalist Shannon Miller talks about upcoming Tokyo Olympics and being cancer free

Seven-time Olympic Gold Medalist Shannon Miller joined us live as she celebrates two true milestones this year.

Not only is this the 25th anniversary of her Olympic win with the Magnificent Seven, but this month is her 10th year being cancer free!

Through her role as an advocate for GSK’s Our Way Forward program, Miller reminds women that there is no greater selfless act than getting back-to-care by scheduling and keeping annual check-ups.

For more info on Our Way Forward, visit the program’s website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 8, 2021.