Jessica Szohr shares her excitement on starting her new podcast and how she gets to relive some fan favorite moments from the beloved show, “Gossip Girl.” The podcast, “XOXO” will give fans an in-depth look into some unforgettable moments between the cast and will star former members of the show.

“XOXO” is available now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 16, 2022.