Soulful siren Grace Kinstler belted her way into America’s hearts on Season 19 of “American Idol.” But this powerhouse singer is now lighting up the stage right here in SoCal.

Kinstler stars in the Christmas classic “Love Actually Live,” playing at the Wallis Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. The show runs November 22 through December 30.

Kinstler and some of her costars stopped by the KTLA Weekend Morning News to share the scoop on the popular show, and perform a showstopping number, Kelly Clarkson’s “The Trouble With Love Is.”

This segment aired on the KTLA Weekend Morning News on November 25, 2023.