Grammy Award-winning musician Daniel Ho has been inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame.

Ho is just one of several of the 2022 inductees, including Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, comedian Margaret Cho and actress Tia Carrere.

Ho spoke with KTLA Entertainment Anchor Megan Telles about the event.

“It’s nice to be recognized for the music my wife and I create at home,” he said. “It was also a big surprise because I didn’t think anyone was listening!”

The 2022 Asian Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Alex Theatre in Glendale.

KTLA Morning News Anchor Frank Buckley will serve as the master of ceremonies for the evening.

For tickets and the full list of inductees, click here.

This segment originally aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.