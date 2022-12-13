Grammy-nominated singer Shanice joined us live to share details on her collaboration with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles.

The singer-songwriter will take center stage with the chorus for its wintertime concert, “A Motown Holiday,” on Dec. 17 and 18. And just for KTLA, Shanice shared an exclusive first look at their rehearsals.

Tickets for the show may be purchased at GMCLA.org.

For more information on GMCLA, visit their website or follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

And to stay up to beat with Shanice by following her on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 13 on Dec. 1, 2022.