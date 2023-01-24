Eric Benét is a man of many talents. He’s been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and is now the co-creator of the anthology series “Snap.”

The actor, along with his friend Devin Hampton, who is the director of the series, created and developed the show during the COVID-19 lockdowns and realized that they had something special on their hands.

In an anthology series, the situations and characters end up being different in each episode and Benét plays the imperfect god, “A.O.” who is the voice of reason and helps the characters find their moral compass.

He talked about how he hopes when people finish watching the series it will make them question their views on how they look at the world and themselves, as well as how to interact with people in general.

New episodes of “Snap” drop Thursdays on ALLBLK

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 24, 2023.