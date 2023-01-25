Eimilo Estefan is a 19-time Grammy winner and he and his wife, Gloria Estefan, are Cuban singer/songwriter immigrants who have made their “American Dream” come true. Both Estefans have made their marks on the entertainment world, and Gloria has just made history as the first Hispanic woman to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“I think we represent a great legacy to people, to minorities, not only to Latinos,” explained the Grammy winner. ” You work hard and you get things done.”

Estefan is now stepping in front of the camera for his first big role as Jeff Bezos’ father in the new movie, “Bezos: The Beginning,” which is based of off the book “Zero to Hero.”

The role and movie resonated with the actor, as the Bezos family, too, is from Cuba and have worked hard to make their dreams come true. He loved the amount of love the family had and their support for their son as they helped him pursue his dreams.

“When the people see the movie, they will be able to be inspired about dreams,” revealed Estefan. “You have any small dreams, it can become a big dream.”

“Bezos: The Beginning” is available on demand on all platforms now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 25, 2023.