Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Seal previews live virtual charity event and performance

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Seal previews his upcoming performance for SHARE, Inc.’s 68th Annual Boomtown Gala.



SHARE, Inc. is Hollywood’s oldest charity, whose mission is to improve the lives of children with special needs and members of the community who are less fortunate. Charities that benefit from SHARE, Inc. and the Boomtown Gala include Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, CASA, The Rape Foundation, Exceptional Children’s Foundation (ECF) and Team Primetime.



Fans can make a $50 donation at Share4Children.org to see Seal perform live. The Gala starts at 6:30 P.M. on Sunday, May 23rd.

Seal also lets us attempt to cover his classic song, “Kiss From a Rose.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

