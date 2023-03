Starting Saturday, April 1, Grit TV will be replacing Court TV on KTLA’s digital sub-channel 5.3.

Grit features a mixture of old Western features as well as old favorite Western dramas such as “Bat Masterson,” “The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp,” “The Texan,” “Tales of Wells Fargo” and “Death Valley Days” among others.

Tap here for full programming schedules for KTLA 5, Antenna TV, Grit TV, TBD and Rewind TV.