Are you tired of the Taylor Swift- Travis Kelce romance headlines?

Well, so is Rob Gronkowski

The four-time Super Bowl champion appeared on Kay Adams’ show, “Up and Adams,” and shared his thoughts on the couple.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

“@RobGronkowski says there is TOO MUCH Taylor Swift on TV during NFL games,” the show posted to X, formerly Twitter.

When Adams reasoned that the game of football doesn’t change much and Swift sort of brings a breath of fresh air, Gronk wasn’t having it.

“I would just say ‘Bye, bye, bye.’ It’s just a little bit too much,” he explained about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s relationship with the singer.

Rob Gronkowski arrives for the NFL Honors in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

“Yes, you can show her. Maybe have her perform a song now since they’re hyping her up every single week,” he reasoned. “But we want more football! Yes, it’s fine that you show her, but not every single play.”

The former New England Patriots star thinks the league should focus more on those on the field making the plays, especially when they show off their unique victory dances after touchdowns.

“That’s my point – show the players, show the players’ celebrations.”

Aside from his thoughts on “Traylor,” Gronk is set to host a college football game this year, the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

The LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk kicks off on Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m.