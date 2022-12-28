Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz surprised himself by putting Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘”Pinocchio” on his list of Top Movies of 2022, but it was so good, it climbed into 3rd place.

Del Torro’s rendition of the Disney and childhood classic is a brilliant and beautiful work of art, and nothing like you have seen the story told before. It is not just for kids though, as it is a bit dark and deals with more mature themes that grown ups will love.

“It is a masterpiece,” raved the film critic.

Mantz predicts that Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” will be the one to beat for Best Animated Picture and even dares to say, it should be nominated at the Oscars for Best Picture as well.

Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pinocchio” is streaming on Netflix now.

