Hal Williams joined us to talk about his podcast “Hal’s Hitlist”. The podcast is Hal sharing his advice on problems and solutions and sharing his wisdom and experience. He also reminisced with Sam Rubin about his sitcom ‘227’ and how he’s dropping hints to try and get a re-boot.

You can listen to “Hals Hitlist” everywhere you can listen to podcasts.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 15, 2022