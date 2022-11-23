American Idol alumni Haley Reinhart talked about coming to Los Angeles and playing at the Troubadour. She said she is really looking forward to bringing her tour to Los Angeles.

Haley also talked about her new EP “Off the Ground” and said the album is all about being your authentic self. She performed the title track “Off the Ground” and said that her show will have a mix of original songs and covers.

See Haley live in concert at the Troubadour on Nov. 28. Tickets are available at Troubadour.com.