The live-action reimagination of “The Little Mermaid” hits theaters in just days.

So far, Halle Bailey has received glowing reviews for her portrayal of Ariel with audiences impressed by her amazing voice singing the classic “A Part of Your World.”

“This song has meant so much to so many of us for so long,” Bailey explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin on Monday. “I was really grateful that I got to sing this song though. I felt very familiar with it. I’ve known it since I was a little girl, and I was also grateful I was able to add a little me to it. The nuances, the riffs that I was allowed to keep in the song.”

She said she was grateful to the director, Rob Marshall, for “letting me be me.”

Jonah Hauer-King revealed to Sam just how he found out he got the role of Prince Eric.

“(I) got a call, unknown number, I just had this instinct I should probably take it and he said ‘Hello, it’s Rob Marshall, I’m looking for Prince Eric,'” Hauer-King said. “(After the conversation) I hung up the phone, and an hour later I thought ‘Did that actually happen?'”

Daveed Diggs, who voices the character of Sebastian the crab, hopes this film will mean a lot to viewers like the animated version.

“The original still, without having seen it in many many years, looms so large in my mind,” he said. “When you see them as a little kid they make an impression on you. So, maybe this will be that to a lot of kids, and that’s pretty special.”

“The Little Mermaid” hits theaters May 26.