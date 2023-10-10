Another big name has just joined the cast of the upcoming “Nightmare Before Christmas” concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Singer Halsey is set to star as Sally in the first two nights of the production, which will be Oct. 27 and 28.

Halsey attends the Lanvin Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection presented March 5, 2023 in Paris. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

On the third night, Oct. 29, the movie’s original voice actor Catherine O’Hara will take over.

The three-night concert celebrates the 1993 animated Disney movie’s 30th anniversary. The show will feature a live orchestra and plenty of special guests.

Other stars set to take the stage include Danny Elfman in the role of Jack Skellington, Ken Page as Oogie Boogie, Fred Armisen will play the role of Lock and Riki Lindhome is set to play Shock.

Elfman wrote the music for the film.

As for the Hollywood Bowl concert, there are plenty of additional events for concertgoers.

The venue has advised people to come early for a costume contest and a “trick-or-treat adventure” on the grounds.

The event is open to kids of all ages.

The concert runs Oct. 27-29; for tickets and information head here.