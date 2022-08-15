Hamish Hamilton is a renowned director who has captured many historical and beloved moments in pop culture history.

Some big moments we experienced from him are none other then when Kanye West stole Taylor Swift’s speech at the 2009 VMA awards and when Beyoncé did her surprise pregnancy announcement of her daughter Blue Ivey at the MTV Awards. The director talked about how you have to have a balance in how you capture and portray such moments and having to be instinctual about it.

Hamilton has been nominated for eight nominations just this year but the director has yet to take home the prestigious award. This year he is up for ‘Best Director of a Live Variety Special’ and that special would be this years Super Bowl Halftime show.

This year’s halftime show made history featuring all hip hop artist from Mary J. Blige to Snoop Dog and Dr. Dre. Hamilton stated that it was incredibly daunting and incredibly exciting to be able to work with artist of such caliber and talent.

“It was a show of a lifetime” said Hamilton

Hamilton’s production team, Done and Dusted will be directing and producing this years Emmys, in what will be their third consecutive year. Hamilton stated that one of his favorite shows of all time and one he is really proud of was the Emmys that went on during covid because it was refreshing and it was different dealing with the award show and everyone on zoom.

“This year were going to make things better and bigger” said Hamilton.

Hamilton’s company will be producing and he will be directing this year’s Emmys, hosted by Kenan Thompson on Monday Sep. 12.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 15, 2022.