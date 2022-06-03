The star from NBC’s “Transplant” Hamza Haq joined us to talk about the second season of the show.

“Transplant” follows the story of Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Haq), a talented doctor and Syrian refugee, who fled his war-torn country with his younger sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus) for a fresh start in Canada.

After a truck crashes into the restaurant where he’s been working, Bash earns the chance to practice medicine again by using his field-honed skills to save multiple lives in brilliant fashion, including that of Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah), the Chief of Emergency Medicine at York Memorial Hospital in Toronto.

Season 2 of “Transplant” is currently airing on Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC. The season finale is July 16. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 3, 2022.