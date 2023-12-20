Hannah Waddddingham is an Emmy-winning actress best known for her role as Rebecca Welton in “Ted Lasso.”

Just recently the role earned her another Golden Globe nomination and her reaction summed up how anyone would feel about the honor.

“WHAAAAAAAAT THE FUUUUUUUUU!!!!!!!!!!!! I’ve died and gone to heaven!” she posted to X, formerly Twitter. ” I AM SHOOKETH!!!!! Thank you SO, SO MUCH. This list is the greatest gift! Thank you for including me. I’m FLOORED!”

When the actress caught up with KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin, she doubled down on her reaction.

“I don’t know how anyone keeps cool with these things,” she explained. “I feel like I’m 12 and someone says, ‘Oh. You’ve been invited into this grown-up world. Try and act cool.’ I don’t know how anyone just goes ‘Oh, yes. It’s absolutely fine.’ It’s epic!”

“It’s like a ridiculous win-win situation. If you lose against Meryl Streep, you’re like it’s Meryl Streep. If you win, you collapse. If somebody else wins and Meryl Streep doesn’t, you’re in a category as a loser with Meryl Streep.”

Now, she’s decking the halls of the London Coliseum in her new musical holiday special, which has a deeper meaning for her.

“I’m a Londoner through and through and I grew up like half an hour away from that theater, the London Coliseum, my mum (was) in the English National Opera Chorus there for 30 years. Previous to that she was a principal at Covent Garden Royal Opera House, so it’s absolutely in my bones and in my DNA to be in that building,” she said.

“When I was little I didn’t realize what an unbelievably unusual privilege that was,” she continued. “So when Apple (asked) me, ‘Where would you like to do this?’ It was an absolute no-brainer, and for them to listen to me and get that venue for us to have for a week to just basically have Christmas throw-up in there on the 27th of May, the hottest day of the year in London. Very unusual again. It was all just the most beautiful time that I don’t think I’ll ever recover from or ever finish saying thank you to them.”

Waddingham’s performance is accompanied by the National Opera Chorus. Many of the members she has known for years as they were still there from when her mother worked there.

“When they found out that I was doing the show there, and that I’d asked for the venue, they offered to come and sing with me to support,” she explained.

“Hannah Waddingham Home for Christmas” is now streaming on Apple TV+.