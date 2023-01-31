DJ Destructo performs during the HARD Summer Music Festival at Fairplex on August 1, 2015 in Pomona, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

The annual HARD Summer 2023 music festival is headed back to Los Angeles this August for the first time in 10 years.

This year marks the 15th edition of the festival and will be combining three L.A. venues: LA Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park and BMO Stadium. The festival’s acts will be spread across those three campuses.

The HARD Stage will be at the Green Lot on the south side of BMO Stadium, “while followers of more esoteric strains of house and techno can see their favorite global icons on the Pink Stage at Christmas Tree Lane Park,” the website stated. “Multi-genre curation will triumph on the HARDER Stage on the South Lawn, where mind-blowing headlining performances from the industry’s foremost titans have become commonplace.”

“Bass music devotées can ride the rail at the festival’s Green Stage inside the LA Memorial Coliseum, while a spotlight will continue to be shined on live acts and new subgenres du jour at the Purple Stage inside BMO stadium.”

HARD Summer debuted in 2008 and has become a festival staple for those into house and techno music.

HARD Summer takes place on Aug. 5 and 6. Two-day passes are set to be available to purchase on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. PST.

The festival’s 2023 lineup has not yet been released.