When Harmonie Krieger first met Jewish matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom, she immediately felt seen.

“It was this beautiful light like ‘now’s my time,'” Krieger revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

The Los Angeles-based Pop Your Shop founder stars in the Netflix series “Jewish Matchmaking.” Prior to trying out for the show, she had never used a matchmaker but after some convincing by a friend, she decided to take the leap.

“I thought ‘This is how I’m going to meet my person!'” she exclaimed.

Krieger called Ben Shalom a “beautiful dating coach,” but she didn’t follow all of her advice.

She did understand the matchmaker’s mantra of “date ’em ’til you hate ’em,” of giving someone another chance instead of brushing them off. However, that didn’t quite vibe with Krieger’s style.

She also didn’t follow Ben Shalom’s rule of no touching on the first five dates. That means no hugging, shaking hands, etc.

“So what did I do? Walked in. Hugged him the first time. I was like oop, I failed at that,” she laughed.

Another rule is to not bring up children or marriage, which Krieger felt like she had to.

“Right away, what did I do? I brought it up!”

“I just think that my person is not going to be scared off by that,” she declared. They’re going to get me and who I am,” she said.

While the series highlights the different sectors within Judaism, Krieger said it’s more about showing the human aspect of finding your special someone.

“We’re all human and we want to be loved and we want to give love!”

Krieger called the series itself “true to life” and said how she was portrayed on-screen is who she authentically is.

“I have to say, for this show, everything was completely real,” she explained. “I felt if I’m going to put myself out there, I want everybody to see ‘this is who she is.’ Owning my truth was very important to me.”

While it didn’t work out with the three men she was matched with, her DMs on social media are blowing up.

Her favorite messages are from women who see themselves in Krieger.

“They’re like ‘me too, this is how I feel. Thank you for sharing your story, I see a part of myself in you,'” she revealed. “I felt my voice, being on that show, was helping other women not feel alone and just being seen. It’s not easy being single.”

“Jewish Matchmaking” is currently streaming on Netflix.

Krieger is set to have a podcast called “Life with Harmonie” and it’s set to drop in June.