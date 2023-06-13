Indiana Jones is back on the big screen.

Harrison Ford reprises his role as the adventurous archeologist for the franchise’s fifth installment.

The actor and the fictional character’s lives have been deeply intersected for decades, but how much of Indy is the actor himself?

“One hundred percent, but also 100% of him is not me,” he broke down to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “I use all of what I have and there are people around to make sure that I do. But the character is so brilliantly conceived.”

“I am not Indiana Jones, but Indiana Jones is me,” he stated.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” hits theaters on June 13.