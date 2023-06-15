Harrison Ford is just like us, he too craves a good snack after watching a movie.

The actor was spotted at the Hollywood restaurant Musso and Frank enjoying a meal following the premiere of his latest film “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

KTLA 5 Morning News anchor Frank Buckley received the snap of the actor from a friend who just so happened to be grabbing dinner around the same time.

“Someone was taking a picture of (my friend’s) shoulder and looked and (went) ‘Oh my God, that’s Harrison Ford in the background!'” Frank explained of his friend’s tale.

Frank’s friend also noted that Ford may have gone “vegan” due to his food choice.

“That part I have not confirmed,” he explained. “But that is definitely Harrison Ford at Musso and Frank last night at around nine o’clock last night. The photo was snapped at 9:15 p.m.”

The timing of the picture caused KTLA 5’s Dayna Devon to question whether. or not the action star snuck out of the screening.

The longtime L.A. hotspot is just down the street from the Dolby Theatre, which was where the premiere took place.