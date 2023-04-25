Harry Belafonte, the barrier-breaking singer, actor, and activist has died at 96 years old at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Belafonte’s longtime spokesman, Ken Sunshine told The New York Times that the cause of death was congestive heart failure.

Dubbed the King of Calypso, Belafonte was known for hits like “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” and “Jamaica Farewell.” His album “Calypso” topped the Billboard charts in 1956.

From the music charts to the movies, Belafonte broke barriers as one of the first successful Black leading men in Hollywood alongside Sidney Poitier.

His role in the 1957 film “Island in the Sun” sparked controversy as he played a politician who is pursued by a rich white woman played by Joan Fontaine.

He was also a staunch civil rights activist. He befriended and became a major supporter of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and donated money to start the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and Dr. King’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Belafonte was married three times.

His first marriage was to Marguerite Byrd, with whom he had two daughters, Adrienne Biesemeyer and Shari Belafonte.

He then married Julie Robinson and had a daughter, Gina Belafonte, and a son, David Belafonte.

Belafonte married photographer Pamela Frank in 2008, who survives him along with his four children. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren.

Early Tuesday morning, Gina posted a photo on Instagram of her kissing her father on the cheek.

“Love you Dad,” the caption read.