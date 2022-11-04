Bad news for Harry Styles fans.

The “As It Was” singer postponed Friday night’s show due to a member of his band being sick.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Harry Styles show on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Kia Forum has been rescheduled to Sunday, Nov. 6 due to band illness,” a tweet from the Kia Forum read. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.”

The Forum continued to say that all scheduled show dates will continue as scheduled.

Ticketholders for the canceled show will be sent a message directly from Ticketmaster.

The pop singer has made the iconic venue Harry’s house by currently doing a mini-residency of 15 shows until Nov. 15. It’s a part of his Love on Tour, which is a world tour that started in August and runs until March 2023.