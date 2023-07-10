Harry Styles is one of the latest performers to be hit by something thrown on stage.

A video posted online shows the incident during Styles’ concert Saturday night in Vienna, Austria.

Right as the object hits his face, the singer is seen covering his face with his hands and bending over in pain. After a few seconds pass, he continues to walk but still rubs his face.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time this has happened to Styles.

Last year, Styles was hit by Skittles during his show in Los Angeles.

Over the past few weeks, several artists like Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Drake have also been struck by objects thrown from the audience