Harvey Guillén talked about working on “What We Do in the Shadows” and how he got the role of Guillermo. He also shared details about his new, scripted podcast that he voices along with Sarah Hyland.

New episodes of “Bone, Marry, Bury” drop on Tuesdays wherever you listen to podcasts.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 3, 2022.