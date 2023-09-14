As the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike continues, there are more and more efforts to raise money for those below-the-line staffers greatly affected.

To help, there is now an auction being held by the Union Solidarity Coalition entirely on eBay.

The organization was created by Hollywood writers and directors who wanted to help those affected by the strike. Now they’re hawking a hodgepodge of memorabilia and experiences in order to raise money.

The items include an apron from “The Bear” signed by Jeremy Allen White and other cast members. The cast of “Bob’s Burgers” is offering up a custom song that they’ll also sing to you.

Bob Odenkirk & David Cross will join you for dinner. The bid at last check was up to $7,100 with 56 people putting in their bids.

Adam Scott will walk your dog for one hour but only for dogs based in the Los Angeles area. The current bid stands for $3,050 with 39 bids so far.

For a bid of $2,857, actress Natasha Lyonne will help you solve The New York Times Sunday crossword. 29 people have expressed interest so far.

Net proceeds from the auction will go towards the crew health care fund, according to the coalition.

The is auctions are set to end on Sept. 22.