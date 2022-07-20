Hayley Orrantia grew up on TV as Erica Goldberg on ABC’s “The Goldberg’s” and the show is still going strong, running into its tenth season later this year. She not only acts but this star has since gone on to do shows like the “Masked Singer” and even writes and composes her own music. Even with all the excitement going on in her life, to add to the list, this talented singer just got engaged.

The actress touched on the new season of “The Goldberg’s” coming up and the big changes Erica is about to go through. She and her husband just got married, so essentially they are moving on to the next phase of their life and have a baby. This brings the family much joy and a lot of hilarious story lines will arise, so it will definitely be upping the ante of the family dynamic.

Hayley talked today about her single “Open Your Mouth,” that dropped back in May and how her and her fiancé produced and directed it all on their own and with exclusive intel we were able to get the scoop on Orrantia’s newest single “Gasoline.” This song has not even come out yet and today viewers got a sneak peak at what is to come from the song about a toxic relationship.

The single “Open Your Mouth” is out now and “Gasoline” drops on August 12.

“The Goldberg’s” return for season 10 on ABC this September.

