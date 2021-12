Haylie Duff was thrilled to be directed by her friend and actress Marla Sokoloff in new Christmas movie “People Presents: Blending Christmas,” where they worked with the “Brady Bunch” cast.

“People Presents: Blending Christmas” premieres at 8 p.m. Dec. 12 on Lifetime.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on De. 9, 2021.