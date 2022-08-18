Major changes happening at HBO Max.

Weeks after news broke that the streaming service will merge with Discovery+ streaming service Warner Bros. Discovery, it was announced that about 70 HBO and HBO Max employees would be laid off due to changes in the reality programming department, Variety reported.

Now some favorites are being removed from the platform.

On Wednesday, it was announced that several shows were basically pulled off the air. About 36 of them.

“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+,” HBO Max’s statement to Variety read. “That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.”

One of the shows yanked is the animated series “Summer Camp Island.” Julia Pott, who created the series, took to Twitter to speak for the many who worked on this particular show.

“We worked for five years to make 100 episodes of animation,” she wrote. “We worked late into the night, we let ourselves go, we were a family of hardworking artists who wanted to make something beautiful, and HBO MAX just pulled them all like we were nothing. Animation is not nothing!”

It’s reported that removing the shows will reduce the company’s residual payments.

Here are the titles being pulled:

HBO Max Originals

“12 Dates of Christmas”

“About Last Night”

“Aquaman: King of Atlantis”

“Close Enough”

“Ellen’s Next Great Designer”

“Esme & Roy”

“The Fungies!”

“Generation Hustle”

“Generation”

“Infinity Train”

“Little Ellen”

“My Mom, Your Dad”

“Odo”

“Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness”

“Summer Camp Island”

“The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo”

“The Runaway Bunny”

“Theodosia”

“Tig n’ Seek”

“Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs”

HBO Originals

“My Dinner with Herve”

“Share”

Cartoon Network

“Dodo”

“Elliott From Earth”

“Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart”

“Mighty Magiswords”

“OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes”

“Uncle Grandpa”

“Victor and Valentino”

Acquired Titles

“Detention Adventure”

“Messy Goes to Okido”

“Mia’s Magic Playground”

“The Ollie & Moon Show”

“Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures”

“Make It Big, Make It Small”

“Squish”