Issa Rae attends HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure” on Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Issa Rae’s hit HBO series “Insecure” may have come to an end years ago, but fans can relive the magic or watch it for the first time on Netflix.

The HBO original series dropped on the streamer on Monday.

The company revealed the big news via Twitter saying, “All five seasons of Issa Rae’s Peabody and NAACP award-winning series Insecure are now on Netflix!”

This is the first time HBO content can be found on Netflix within the United States.

The series stars Rae alongside Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales. The series aired its finale in December 2021.

This just weeks after Deadline reported that Warner Bros. Discovery was set to make a licensing deal with Netflix. This all happened under the helm of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

Other titles headed to the streaming service are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s series “Ballers,” “The Pacific” and “Six Feet Under,” Netflix confirmed to the outlet.

Fans may notice that “True Blood” is on Hulu, but Deadline reports that it will head to Netflix outside of the U.S.

The agreement also includes Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max.