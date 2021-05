The family of the 6-year-old boy, who was fatally shot in an apparent road rage incident along the 55 Freeway in Orange last week, announced a $50,000 reward Sunday for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

Family members created a GoFundMe account Sunday for people who specifically want to donate money to help identify the boy's killer. The campaign is separate from another GoFundMe page that has raised more than $170,000 in donations over the weekend to help the child's family with funeral expenses.