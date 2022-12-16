The series “Yellowstone” has been a big hit over the years, so much so that there have been multiple limited series made. First, there was “1883” featuring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Now, the story has advanced to “1923” featuring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, and it is the “Yellowstone” origin story.

KTLA’s Olivia de Bortoli sat down with Helen Mirren to discuss the series and get the scoop on her time with Harrison Ford filming the series, as they have not worked together since “The Mosquito Coast” 36 years ago.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 16, 2022.