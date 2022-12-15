Henry Cavill delivered devastating news to DC Fans on Wednesday evening when he revealed he will not be returning as Superman.

In a post to Instagram, the British actor explained why he won’t be donning the super suit again.

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Cavill wrote. “After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that.”

“The Witcher” actor explained that he has no hard feelings for moviemakers James Gunn and producer Peter Safran. Both men have been placed in charge of the DC Universe.

“James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

For fans upset, Cavill did have some words of comfort.

“We can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember… Superman is still around,” he continued. “Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”

Meanwhile, Gunn took to social media and promised fans that he and Safran have big plans.

“Peter and I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over the moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year,” he tweeted.

He then explained how they’ll be focusing on the “earlier part of Superman’s life,” which is why Cavill won’t be fulfilling the role.

He did offer some hope that Cavill could possibly work with them again.

“But, we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Cavill played Superman three times on the big screen. He surprised fans when he donned the suit again opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in “Black Adam.”