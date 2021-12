Henry Winkler talked about auctioning off items from “Happy Days” to raise money for charity. He also shared updates on Season 3 of “Barry” and the last book in his “Alien Superstar” trilogy.

Visit bonhams.com/auction to register for Henry’s auction “TCM Presents…Hollywood Cool.” The auction goes live at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“Hollywood vs. the Galaxy (Alien Superstar book #3)” is available now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 6, 2021.