Henry Winkler has been entertaining us for decades, but when it comes to his personal life he’s kept things private.

However, now he’s ready to let fans in as he prepares to release his memoir, “Being Henry: The Fonz… and Beyond,” later this year.

When writing his life story, Winkler learned it can be a bit “embarrassing.”

“I am like a cupcake and you put the toothpick in to see if it’s ready, and you’re half-baked. I was half-baked for most of my life,” he revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “That is what I realized and then I realized, I’ve put that out there. I was covered like Chornobyl and I protected myself and I have now used a jackhammer to try to break that open and let me grow again.”

The “Barry” actor continues to grow while tapping into his long acting experience.

In one episode, Winkler’s character Gene Cousineau has a powerful solo scene. The actor explained that he utilized a technique he learned as a theater student over 50 years ago to take on the episode.

“When I was at Emerson, there was a Dr. Kenneth Crannell and he taught Performance Art, which was what he did the entire ‘King and I,’ just by changing focus, and his tenor, his tone. I learned that in 1967 and I applied it in 2023.”

Season 4 is currently underway, which is the show’s final season.

“I was the last shot of the last scene of ‘Barry.’ Now Bill (Hader) might have said this to other people, but he hugged me, and he whispered in my ear, ‘Thank you for being such a great collaborator,'” he revealed. “I started to weep.”

While the arts are close to Winkler’s heart, so is a specific cause.

He’s on a campaign to raise awareness for geographic atrophy (GA), an eye condition that affected his father-in-law.

“He was my dentist, and his eyesight started to deteriorate,” Winkler explained. “We didn’t know then that he had a macular degeneration which then became GA., which is irreversible. So I partnered with Apellis and I am saying to people, if you know people 60 or older, go to your eye doctor. Because geographic atrophy is progressive, and it is irreversible.”

New episodes of the fourth and final season of “Barry” air Sundays on HBO at 10 p.m.

“Being Henry: The Fonz… and Beyond” is set to hit bookshelves on Oct. 31.