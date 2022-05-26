For over two decades, actor Patrick Fabian has appeared in numerous television and film projects. When it comes to looking at his fellow actors for inspiration, the late-Ray Liotta is top on the list.

“His commitment and intensity just shines through,” explained Fabian on the late-actor. “He’s the kind of actor you want to be.”

The “Better Call Saul” actor said he was “shocked” when he got word of Liotta’s passing. The “Good Fellas” actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, according to reports. He was 67.

“That commitment and intensity just jumped off the screen at you,” said Fabian. “There are actors when they come on-screen and you immediately start watching them because they had something going on, even if they’re not talking and he was one of them.”

Fabian should know about intensity.

While his character “Howard Hamlin” in “Better Call Saul” may be all about that Zen life, he does have his intense moments with the show’s protagonist “Jimmy McGill” a.k.a. “Saul Goodman” played by Bob Odenkirk.

The AMC series is in its sixth and final, which is a bit bittersweet for Fabian. “It’s like the senior year of high school. You’re missing your friends and everybody else,” he explained. When it comes to his character’s fate in the mid-season finale, without spoiling too much, Fabian called the turn of events “a gift” from the writers.

While the “Breaking Bad” prequel is coming to an end, there’s talk about a spin-off around Rhea Seehorn’s character “Kim Wexler and Fabian is a huge fan of the idea. “Rhea Seehorn is one of my favorite actresses, hands down,” he explained. “If you think she’s compelling on-screen, you should have a front row seat like I’ve had these past six years.”

The second half of the final season of “Better Call Saul” is Monday July 11 on AMC and AMC+.